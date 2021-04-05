10,736 Shares in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTLF. DA Davidson upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.33 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

