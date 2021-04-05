ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CEMEX by 1,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 257,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,434,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after buying an additional 1,866,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after buying an additional 14,705,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

