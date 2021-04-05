ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,116,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 5,028.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after acquiring an additional 923,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.19 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.65%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

