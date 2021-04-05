ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 84,989 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

NuVasive stock opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Citigroup increased their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

