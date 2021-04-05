Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lannett by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 139,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lannett by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lannett by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lannett by 287.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LCI opened at $5.74 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

