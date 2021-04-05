Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $61.81 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,348 shares of company stock worth $1,234,958. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

