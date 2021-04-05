ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $519,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of FLWS opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $469,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $11,484,645.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,688,834. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.