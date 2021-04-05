ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 36,864 SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 344,512 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 114,271 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.