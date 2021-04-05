Credit Suisse AG Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,677 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after buying an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 622,346 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 208,365 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $483.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,734 shares of company stock valued at $703,092. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

