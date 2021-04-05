ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 15,066 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $602,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $60.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $852.57 million, a P/E ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.47. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

