ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 15,577 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 15,577 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Groupon were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 16.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 49,868 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $49.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

