Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,264,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $24,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,341,000 after acquiring an additional 389,936 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $3,359,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 139,947 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

