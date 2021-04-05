Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $25,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.94.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

