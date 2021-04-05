Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6,026.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 444,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 437,636 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after buying an additional 356,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after buying an additional 339,182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after buying an additional 148,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $52.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

