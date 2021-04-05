CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

In other news, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $70.40 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.04 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

