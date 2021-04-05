Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,892,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC opened at $63.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

