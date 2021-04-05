Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.47 Million Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $27,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,786,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after acquiring an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,108,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,142,000 after acquiring an additional 448,991 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,455,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,336,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIMC stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

