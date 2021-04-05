Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Park National by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PRK opened at $130.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.86. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.03.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

