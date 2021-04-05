Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Insider Sells $84,930.38 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $86.15 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

