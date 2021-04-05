Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EVOP stock opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

