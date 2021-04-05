OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after buying an additional 62,306 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in OSI Systems by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $96.91 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In related news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.