American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

