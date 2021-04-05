Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $2,387,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after purchasing an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $10,727,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,526 shares of company stock valued at $22,488,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

PHR stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.