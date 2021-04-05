Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Shares of PPLT opened at $113.55 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $122.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14.

