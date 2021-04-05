Stifel Financial Corp Sells 343 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Helios Technologies worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after buying an additional 96,415 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 739,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after buying an additional 71,297 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Helios Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

HLIO opened at $72.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

