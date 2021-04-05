Stifel Financial Corp Sells 959 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 331,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

