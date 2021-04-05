Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 2,300 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,010,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 179,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 371,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,701.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $683,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

