National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 247.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NWLI stock opened at $255.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.15. The company has a market cap of $930.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.05 and a 12-month high of $258.14.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $223.54 million during the quarter.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

