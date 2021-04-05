-$0.16 EPS Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

