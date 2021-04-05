Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

KMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $42.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.