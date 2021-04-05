Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Alphabet worth $1,541,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 407,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,199.44.

GOOG stock opened at $2,137.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,071.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,803.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,079.81 and a 1 year high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,371,809 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

