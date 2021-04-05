Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affimed were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Affimed by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD opened at $7.78 on Monday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $687.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.81.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

