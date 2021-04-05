Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.35). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLYA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

In other news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,187 shares of company stock worth $376,243 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

