Rhumbline Advisers Has $474,000 Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atreca were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 22.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atreca by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atreca by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 107,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,131,188.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,741 shares of company stock worth $903,352 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Atreca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

