Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

GCOW stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.