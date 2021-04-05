SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 5.18% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.91. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $104.63.

