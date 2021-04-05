Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 82.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 320.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 253,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $48.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

