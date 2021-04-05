Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 274.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 25,084 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.90.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $60.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.06. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.