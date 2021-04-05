Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

