Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.