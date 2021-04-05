Federated Hermes Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 119,247 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $20,020,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

GPI opened at $156.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.19 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.