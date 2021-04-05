Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,887 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.20% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 401,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.15 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.