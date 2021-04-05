Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $295.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day moving average is $270.11. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

