Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NYSE:IIM opened at $15.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

