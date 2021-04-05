Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $958,000 Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 217.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cloudera by 10.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cloudera by 18.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 60,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.