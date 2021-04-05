Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $986,000 Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 93,006 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 453,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.