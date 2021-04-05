Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,411 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $13,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alcoa by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 39.1% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.90.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18.

NYSE AA opened at $32.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

