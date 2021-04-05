Insider Selling: CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTMX stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $509.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

