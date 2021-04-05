Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,390 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Community Health Systems worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

