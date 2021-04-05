Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,680.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,606 shares of company stock valued at $14,877,213. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.